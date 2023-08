Finally, D-Day is here, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is almost upon us. Five contestants remain now who are fighting it out for the trophy this season and they are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. But only one will lift the trophy. And amongst these five Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan and Elvish Yadav are dominating the trends. 'Vijayi Bhava Abhishek' and 'Historic wildcard Elvish' are trending on Twitter and how! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Smriti Irani reacts to Elvish Yadav being top contender; Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev reunite and more

Fukra Insaan fans Vijayi Bhava Abhishek trends for Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan was the first contestant of the season and is also the last captain of the season. Abhishek has had a tremendous journey since day one. He has participated in all tasks and stood up for himself and his friends as well. Abhishek maintained good relations with everyone despite not agreeing with everyone and their opinions. And fans have come out in huge support of Abhishek Malhan right now. They are trending 'Vijayi Bhava Abhishek' on Twitter in full power, praying and rooting for his win. Abhishek is unfortunately not keeping well and has reportedly been hospitalised. His sister, Prerna Malhan gave an update just last night. Check out the tweets for Abhishek here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan fans want him to win the show, trend ‘get well soon’ on Twitter

VIJAYI BHAV ABHISHEK

VIJAYI BHAV ABHISHEK

TRIGGERED INSAAN BEST BROTHER — Vijeta Sharma (@VijetaShar44082) August 14, 2023

Our winner ? Abhishek bhaiya#VIJAYIBHAVABHISHEK — Ravi Gupta (@Ravi_Gupta_9) August 14, 2023

VIJAYI BHAV ABHISHEK https://t.co/eeJe2CRiUA — Anil Khatana (@Anilgurjar225) August 14, 2023

VIJAYI BHAV ABHISHEK https://t.co/KQLW0RgpFB — Vijeta Sharma (@VijetaShar44082) August 14, 2023

VIJAYI BHAV ABHISHEK https://t.co/8kCItMCtQw — Vijeta Sharma (@VijetaShar44082) August 14, 2023

Elvish Yadav fans trend 'Historic wildcard Elvish' for his win

Elvish Yadav is the wildcard contestant of this season. And he riled up the housemates with his entry and how! In just a couple of weeks, Elvish also had a tremendous journey inside the house. He quickly became friends with Abhishek, Manisha and another wildcard contestant Aashika Bhatia. Elvish has a massive army outside to support him. They have been conducting events and lives online and now, they are trending 'Historic Wildcard Elvish' on Twitter in full power. Pooja Bhatt has also been supportive of Elvish winning this season. Historic Wildcard Elvish has surpassed 1 million tweets. Check out the tweets for Elvish Yadav by his fans here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Salman Khan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar; a look at accusations hurled on the show's members

Youtube Pe Bhi Trending No. 1 in All Over India ❤‍?? Systumm hang chalra hai bhai ?❤ " HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH " ; — SNEHASIS SWARAJIT (@SNEHASISSW10435) August 14, 2023

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH pic.twitter.com/O1IYG6JtBq — Abhishek Chauhan (@Abhishe32242372) August 14, 2023

Systummmm hangg.. Jay Hind.. HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH.. — Elvish Army (@Abhijit3967) August 14, 2023

Congrats #ElvishArmy ?❤️#ElvishYadav will be lifting the trophy tonight with unbreakable count of 21.9M Votes !! HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH -indeed he becomes first wildcard winner ever Now See you again in #BiggBoss17#BiggBossOTT2Finale#BBOTT2GrandFinale #BiggBossOTT2 — Avinash (@Avinashras4569) August 14, 2023

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH https://t.co/wGl8dIbC4P — all is well (@Raj_Karamasot) August 14, 2023

Jaldi?♥️?? VIJAYI BHAVA ABHISHEK

MANISHA CONQUERED BBOTT

SOULMATES ABHISHA FOREVER

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH pic.twitter.com/UGgG75a1TU — ???????? ✿ (@chanchal2913) August 14, 2023

System raosahab hai

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH https://t.co/k3Omd1NpBp — Nini Dey (@ninidey21) August 14, 2023

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH https://t.co/7xRqNg7pyd — Darshan shirode (@ShirodeDarshan) August 14, 2023

HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH

Elv ❤️‍? — Anu Rao (@anu50600) August 14, 2023

Manisha Rani is one of the strongest links between Abhishek and Elvish inside the house. Abhishek and Elvish have always been together but given their strong personalities, they both have had differences of opinions. Nonetheless, Elvish took care of Abhishek when he fell ill inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. Their fans outside might fight all the time, but there's bhaichara between them alright.