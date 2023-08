Salman Khan will announce the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in the Grand finale tonight. Yes, it's time for Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale now. 8 weeks of contestants fighting it out for the trophy. We already have our TOP 5 which are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. Sit tight are we bring to you the latest updates of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale in this live story blog. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav fans trend 'Vijayi bhava Abhishek', 'Historic wildcard Elvish' in full power

5:45: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to promote Jawan?

If reports are anything to go by, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale to promote their upcoming new movie Jawan. Check out the full report here. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan fans want him to win the show, trend ‘get well soon’ on Twitter

5:30: Smriti Irani reacts to Elvish Yadav being top contender in Bigg Boss OTT 2

A fan asked Smriti Irani to vote and support Elvish Yadav for Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the Salman Khan-hosted show. And check out she reacted below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Salman Khan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar; a look at accusations hurled on the show's members

Trending Now

5:25: Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve fight it out

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt have been friends inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. And now, as the last day is here, they are high on fighting spirit one last time. Check out their sizzling promo video here:

5:20: Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev reunite for the Grand finale

Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev became fast friends inside the house and Avinash started having feelings for Falaq. They have maintained their friendship for now. And for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale, they reunited once again. The promo was released and Avinash and Falaq are seen shaking a leg together. Watch the video below:

Grand Finale ki shaam shaandaar banane laut aai hai Avinash aur Falaq ki jodi!? Watch their performance tonight at 9 pm in the #BiggBossOTT2 Grand Finale. Streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan@avinashsachdev4 #FalaqNaaz pic.twitter.com/fjAJmSLRk0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 14, 2023

Watch the video of list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 controversies here:

5:10: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised

Last night, in unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was reportedly hospitalised. Prerna Malhan gave an update on the same last evening. Check out the full report here.