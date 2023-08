Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani has emerged as one of the most loved contestants on the show. She has made a wonderful journey from Bihar into Salman Khan's show which lasted for eight weeks. Manisha Rani was seen today outside the Siddhivinayak Temple of Mumbai. As we know, everyone who comes to Mumbai from another city wants to visit this landmark and sacred spot. Her father has come down from Munger in Bihar to cheer for his daughter. He said that his daughter always wanted to be an actress, and he supported her as much as he could. Her dad was with her as she made her first temple visit after the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Bebika Dhurve was hurt with Manisha Rani's behaviour towards her; says, 'Mujhe dhikkaar rahi thi vo'

#ManishaRani at Sidhi Vinayak Temple with her fatherpic.twitter.com/ao3ycafGUx — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 15, 2023

She is dressed in a purple suit. A few people even came up and got pics clicked with her. Fans have spotted that she is wearing the locket given by Abhishek Malhan. They are happy to see this pure bond of AbhiSha. Salman Khan teased Malhan's parents saying that they got two bahus from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek Locket ☺️ #Abhisha — RaiKsin (@Raiksin) August 15, 2023

Abhishek locket ? — chelsea (@jungkookmanbun) August 15, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 runners-up Abhishek Malhan admitted

The YouTuber known as Fukra Insaan has got dengue. He is now recovering in the hospital. His mom and sister are with him. Manisha Rani stood by him all through the show. Fans want to see more of them in the near future. AbhiSha is love for many viewers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve look like probables for Bigg Boss 17 which starts from October.