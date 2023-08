Bigg Boss OTT 2 turned out to be a successful show. The contestants made it very interesting for the audience and hence the show is still trending on social media. The grand finale of the show happened on August 14 and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Abhishek Malhan got the second place in the show while Manisha Rani got the third place. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on why didn't he visit Abhishek Malhan in hospital

Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt finished off fourth and fifth respectively. We have all seen that a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT get a chance to enter the main show of Bigg Boss. Earlier, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat from the first season of Bigg Boss OTT entered Bigg Boss 15.

Pooja Bhatt is entering Bigg Boss 17?

Now that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended, fans are waiting to know who amongst the contestants will enter Bigg Boss 17. A lot of reports have said that Pooja Bhat is entering Bigg Boss 17. Now, the lady has reacted to these reports herself.

Speaking to ETimes, Pooja Bhatt said that she does not know it yet and has not switched on her phone yet. She shared that she will go home first and meet her cats. She further added that she never says never to anything in life.

Well, it seems Pooja might consider the offer if given. Earlier, Pooja spoke to BollywoodLife about Elvish's win and Abhishek's over-confidence.

Pooja Bhatt on Abhishek's over-confidence

She shared, “I want to say that I genuinely have a lot of affection for Abhishek. Hamare takkar bahut hue hai. But I think mere liye sabse bada compliment tha jab Abhishek ne mere paas aakar kaha ki mai aap jaise aur Bhatt sahab jaise insaan ko kabhi mila hi nahi hu aur aapka ek aura hai aur mai chahata hu ki ek din mera bhi aisa aura ho. I told him aura jo hai na uske sath aap paida nahi hote hai. Nahi hi vo ek dukan se aap kharid sakte hai. Ek aura develop karne ke liye aapko girna padta hai utna padta hai aur fir se girna padta hai aur utna padta hai. Life gives you knocks and you develop the aura. For me that was a big compliment and maine usko baar baar bola hai ki over-confidence jo hai sometimes is a very ugly trait.”

As per reports, Bigg Boss 17 will begin around mid-September.