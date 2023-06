Bigg Boss OTT 2 has started. Salman Khan is the host of the season. The two people who have stood out are Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Instagram content creator Puneet Superstar. The latter is known as Lord in his fans. The others who created a favourable impression are Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid. It looks like Puneet Superstar is upset that he has been placed at the 12th spot. The housemates are already having issues with him. Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan has been persuading him to keep cool and stay inside on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking care of kids in France, reveals estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Manisha Rani is also telling him that he can full chances to shine on the show. Puneet Superstar is a content creator on Instagram. Many fans feel that Fukraa Insaan and Puneet Superstar are the two people who are being targeted by the makers. Take a look at the tweets...

Just a Simple Question to Those Who're Watching #BiggBossOTT2 on What Basis They Gave This Ranking ? ?

Literally #FukraInsaan is Better than her in Any Aspect !! 3rd Spot 6th Spot pic.twitter.com/rfYTjZy365 — ? ? ? ? ? ?? (@TheDlpTweets) June 17, 2023

#BiggBoss : abhi se aap sab log live pe ho ?#PuneetSuperstar : kahan per live Instagram per ????????#BiggBossOTT2 — ?️ #ShiBdu (@SOLove143) June 17, 2023

@PuneetSuper is not a biggboss material, please evict him as soon as possible??.... He is irritating...... He is not funny at all....

He is insulting the whole show!!!!#BiggBossOTT2 #Puneetsuperstar#irritating — Sameer Mishra (@SameerM01308256) June 17, 2023

#BiggBossOTT2

Definitely, I’m not the only one who watching #BiggBossOTT2 premier for First time just for Puneet Superstar??#PuneetSuperstar pic.twitter.com/VTjTwt0tSb — Aditya Tripathi (@aditya16o2) June 17, 2023

Makers @BiggBoss @JioCinema are misusing and demotivating him...

He should use him for 42 days in good way for TRP#BiggBossOTT2 — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) June 17, 2023

I actually get a good vibe from #FukraInsaan but he should stay away from Puneet I think.#BiggBossOTT2

Even his fans should not should stop from falling in the best friends waala trap...last season we saw what happened to #ShivThakare ye best friend waale tag ke saath — Kshitiz?? (@kshitiz_it_is) June 17, 2023

Lord Puneet openly challenging bb to whatever they want, he won't change and won't even bother to listen to them, not many have guts to stand for themselves!

Lord Puneet ftw ?#BiggBossOTT2 — ☾。 (@ankitisbae) June 17, 2023

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has created a very good impression. Everyone is discussing how Puneet has dirtied up the bathroom area. Puneet already says he wants a voluntary exit from the show.