Bigg Boss OTT 2 game has intensified. Not just inside the house, even on social media as fan battles are taking place. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has become the first finalist of the show. He won a task and has become the first one to secure his seat in the finale. He appears to be one of the strongest contestants of the latest season given the social media buzz. But he seems to be having a touch competition from wild card contestant Elvish Yadav. They are good friends inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house but their fans are doing their best to make their respective favourite win. After the Weekend Ka Vaar where Abhishek Malhan got schooled, he is trending on Twitter with full power.

Abhishek Malhan trends heavily on Twitter

Today, Abhishek Malhan has set a record on Twitter. 'Abhishek For The Win' is trending at number one spot and it has become the fastest growing Bigg Boss OTT 2 trend. It reportedly crossed 1 million tweets in just 1 hour and 30 minutes. It is among the fastest trends in Bigg Boss history as reported by The Khabri. It stands third. The first two positions are held by Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla respectively. Fans have jumped in to showcase their maximum support for Abhishek Malhan and to ensure that he lifts the trophy. But!

Fastest trend in history of #BiggBossOTT Among top 3 fastest trend of #BiggBoss history. ABHISHEK FOR THE WIN crossed 1 Million tweets in just 1 hour and 30 Minutes. Only #AsimRiaz and #SidharthShukla are ahead of him pic.twitter.com/aMhqzZ043O — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 6, 2023

Elvish Yadav's fans have also jumped into action. 'We Love You Elvish' is also trending on Twitter. It is said to have crossed 4 million tweets mark. The craze for Elvish Yadav is also massive. So much that a vote appeal was made for him at the New York Times Square. The video of the same has also gone viral.

Systumm in New York ?? WE LOVE YOU ELVISH ?? pic.twitter.com/fN0SPMtdqp — Samixa_Team_Elvish (@Samixa04041) August 6, 2023

The competition between these two Bigg Boss OTT 2 men appears very neck-to-neck. It remains to be seen who wins the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by Salman Khan. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.