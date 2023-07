Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got everyone talking. The show is among the most discussed ones currently! Some of its contestants have already become a hit. On social media, every now and then, we have Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants trending with netizens discussing all the happenings of the house. Among the strongest and most discussed contestants are Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and more. And now that YouTuber Elvish Yadav has entered the show, fans are loving him too. It is Abhishek and Elvish's bhaichaara that has won hearts. Also Read - Dhruv Rathee on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here's when he got into trouble for attacking Kangana Ranaut

Recently, Abhishek Is The Boss started trending on Twitter as fans discussed the bhaichaara between Elvish and Fukra Insaan. A video has hit the internet from the Live feed, in which, Abhishek could be seen fighting with Avinash Sachdev for Elvish Yadav. Avinash Sachdev and Elvish do not get along well and as the latter is the captain of the house, the former seems to be on a non-cooperative movement. In the video, Abhishek is slamming Avinash for not doing household duties just because he wants to go against Elvish.

In another video of Elvish and Abhishek, we hear them discussing love angles. Fukra Insaan says that he is not interested in making up any love angle inside the house and that he has only two priorities - Manisha Rani and now Elvish Yadav.

Check out Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav's videos below:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans are in love with the trio - Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Their friendship in the house is being termed as the greatest and they indeed are strong pillar of support for each other. For more entertainment news , stay tuned.