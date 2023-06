Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun and one perception that has already developed is that makers are unfair towards YouTubers and content creators. We saw that in the premiere episode itself. Senior journalist Dibang hinted that Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was full of Nakli Hawa which loosely translates into false pride. Abhishek Malhan said that was not the case. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is clearly divided into two camps. In one of them we have people from Bollywood and the TV industry while the other is about content creators. The brother of Abhishek Malhan aka Nischay Malhan has hit out at the makers. Also Read - Father's Day 2023: Mohit Raina shares a glimpse of three-month-old baby daughter; fans christen her with THIS name

This is not all. MC Stan told Puneet Superstar that his content was cringe. Even this has upset people who are followers of Lord Puneet. This time, a large number of people from Delhi are watching the show due to these two men. In a series of tweets, Nischay Malhan has called out channel and makers. He said such lowbrow attitude towards them is not done given that shows are promoted using influencers and content creators. Take a look at his series of Tweets...

This #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema seems sus. Aaj tak itne log aaye jinhone ladai kari gaaliya di and what not but aisa kabhi kisi ko first day pe out of nowhere vote karke eliminate nahi kiya. #LordPuneet jo marzi bolo TRP to dera tha but bin baat ki voting karke nikal diya. Too sus — Nischay Malhan (@TriggeredInsaan) June 18, 2023

Pehle to #FukraInsaan ko Nakli hawa nakli hawa bolke ek "Very Important" Journalist clearly apni ego satisfy karra tha (regardless of what Abhishek said to Jiya, which I agree wasn't called for and he shouldn't have, but he never disrespected the so called panel) and now this. — Nischay Malhan (@TriggeredInsaan) June 18, 2023

Ye industry wale will always be uninformed and lowkey ignorant of the reach, following and love youtubers get. Smh — Nischay Malhan (@TriggeredInsaan) June 18, 2023

Fans also said that it is evident that industry people tend to leave outsiders out. They said that Dibang's words for Fukra Insaan at the premiere were uncalled for. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is getting a lot of love from all quarters. We have to see if Puneet Superstar is brought back in the coming days on Bigg Boss OTT 2.