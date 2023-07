Abhishek Malhaan aka Fukra Insaan is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Since day one of the show, he has been standing out from the crowd by sharing his opinions, fighting, performing tasks and more. He has had fights with a lot of contestants in the house, especially Bebika Dhurve. As he has had opinions about everyone and anyone in the house, he has said a lot of not-so-good things too. In a recent task, a statement made by him about Jiya and Jad Hadid's relationship got highlighted. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 24 Highlights: Pooja Bhatt talks about Bebika Dhurve's insecurity; Avinash Sachdev-Jiya Shankar's friendship hits rock bottom

As Terrence Lewis entered the house, he made contestants read and guess the statements made by the other contestants. The comment was by Abhishek about Jad calling Jiya his daughter but his actions not being in sync with it. Jiya cried and a lot of drama followed. Now, Fukra Insaan's fans have found discrepancies in the statement made and shown. It was shown that he made a use of a cuss word but in reality, he said 'Bhains ki aankh'. With this, his fans have jumped into his defense and are trending 'STOP DEFAMING ABHISHEK' with full power.

Take a look at tweets made by Abhishek Malhaan's fans below:

STOP DEFAMING ABHISHEK pic.twitter.com/CkIk77A9wZ — Jiban Das (@onfukra) July 10, 2023

Abhishek never cross his limits in the Whole show.. STOP DEFAMING ABHISHEK — Vanshika? (@i_am_Vanshika22) July 10, 2023

Fukra and his family is so positive and in bigg boss house also fukra has never disrespected anyone so please STOP DEFAMING ABHISHEK — Ajay Thakur (@AjayTha91090475) July 10, 2023

today reality comes out. look at the trend retweet if you agree on this. STOP DEFAMING ABHISHEK pic.twitter.com/iUjvuXjvEl — It's_ankurmandal_ (@AnkurMa42162039) July 10, 2023

In today's episode, Abhishek Malhaan cried his heart out as he was missing his parents. The clip has left his fans emotional and it has gone viral on social media. Fans are supporting Abhishek Malhaan whole-heartedly and it seems he has managed to win over everyone. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.