Bigg Boss has always been a controversial show. Many controversies have happened on the show. We have seen the fans of the contestants trolling other contestants for troubling. Even Salman Khan has been trolled for getting angry at contestants who has a massive fan following. Once again, Salman has been trolled by Elvish Yadav's fans. Elvish has a huge fan following. His fans have not liked the recent weekend ka vaar episodes where Salman Khan scolded him. It happened so that Elvish had used foul language against Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar.

Salman Khan pointed out his mistake and slammed him for using such words. He even made Elvish speak to his mother about what he had done. However, this anger of Salman made him go through all the trolling.

Goldy Brar's viral tweet

Goldy Brar's viral tweet

Elvish's fans spoke negative about Salman and used abusive words. Not just this, Salman apparently got a threat from Canada based gangster, Goldy Brar. A tweet of the gangster went viral and Elvish's fans are supporting it.

It is not clear whether the tweet is real or not, but it has gone viral. Salman Khan has been receiving such threats and the Mumbai police have strengthened his security.

The actor currently has Y-level security cover, and he reportedly also brought a brand-new B6 or B7 level of protection bulletproof vehicle.

Recently, Aashika Bhatia got eliminated from the show and she spoke about Elvish getting slammed by Salman. She said that Elvish said that in anger and when Salman Khan made him understand, he did apologise.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale week

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, the finale of the show will happen in just two weeks. This week, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar have been nominated. Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have entered the finale week.

It will be interesting to see who will be eliminated next.