Bigg Boss OTT 2's latest episode concluded a couple of hours ago. The Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show is inching closer to its finale. The TOP 5 were revealed tonight. Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve have been picked as the TOP 5 of the season. The biggest trends online are for Abhishek and Elvish and it seems they both are ruling the TOP trends right now. And now, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati has revealed who he is supporting - Abhishek or Elvish. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's monologue on why he deserves to win over Elvish Yadav draws attention - do you agree? WATCH

Gautam Gulati reveals who he is supporting - Elvish or Abhishek?

Gautam Gulati took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav together and a picture of two lions together. He writes that in the jungle of reality shows, Abhishek and Elvish have shown their fearless spirits, as he compared them both with lions. He says that he is cheering for them both even though the crown is for one. He adds that he supports both of them. Gautam won't be able to support them in person because he is away. It seems he was supposed to be there on the finale day or sometime during this week however, things couldn't work out. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan deeply misses Jiya Shankar as he decides to sleep on their bed; fans notice that he uses her perfume

Check out Gautam Gulati's Instagram Story here:

Scene inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we saw Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan having differences of opinion. Elvish was upset with Abhishek constantly referring to him as a wildcard contestant. He voiced his opinions in front of Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek later joined them but he walked out and was upset as Elvish did not confront him directly. They both shared their differences but it did not seem to have been solved. Moreover, the guests who entered inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 tonight seemingly hinted at Elvish's probable win which left Abhishek a little shaken. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav giving stiff competition to one another in the race to win

As per Khabri, Abhishek Malhan is leading in the voting trend. Elvish Yadav is second with Manisha Rani being third and Pooja Bhatt being fourth. Bebika Dhurve is at number 5. A couple of hours ago, the trends had Elvish in TOP. There is a massive battle going on between Elvish and Abhishek. Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar was eliminated tonight.