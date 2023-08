Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is going to be a battle of the YouTubers. Well, Abhishek Malhan has emerged as the star of the Salman Khan show. From his charm to logical reasoning and friendship cum love with Manisha Rani, he has been doing great. Elvish Yadav came in a bit later but as we know, he has a tremendous fan base in the country. Both of them are getting votes in millions. The difference between them and Manisha Rani is quite substantial. It looks like one of them will bring home the trophy. This is what social media is saying... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gets eliminated, Bebika Dhurve loses her cool on Abhishek Malhan for making fun of her trauma [Latest Updates]

Is Elvish Yadav leading ahead of Abhishek Malhan?

The battle of the YouTubers is being fought by fans in the Twitter world. As per some, Elvish Yadav is leading by a small margin. The channel has put down some rules for voting to ensure fairness in the grand finale. Take a look at some of the tweets...

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan Vs Elvish Yadav

Both the guys have contributed a lot. The biggest difference is that Abhishek Malhan has built more bonds on the show. People are liking how Bebika Dhurve has finally bonded with him showing her true self, which was liked by the audience. He has also been shipped with Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani all through the show. There are rumours that Jiya Shankar has been eliminated from the Salman Khan show.

Some fans are shocked seeing Elvish Yadav ahead of Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan. The latter has said that he would like to do Bigg Boss 17 if he wins this show.