Elvish Yadav is one of the TOP 5 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was a wildcard contestant who riled up the house after his entry. Even if he was a wildcard contestant, Elvish Yadav was one of the contestants who created the biggest impact in this Salman Khan-hosted show. And now, Badshah has shared who he is supporting inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Badshah wants Elvish Yadav to win the show and he has shared the reason why.

Badshah roots for Elvish Yadav to win Bigg Boss OTT 2

Badshah took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he revealed that a couple of years ago, he dropped a song called Pagal. Badshah and the song, Pagal were embroiled in controversies back then. And hardly anyone supported Badshah during that time. However, Badshah reveals that Elvish Yadav was one of the few who supported him. He shared the song. Badshah says, "Wo insaan mere bure waqt mein saath hota hai, main use bhoolta nahi."

Watch the video of Badshah talking about why he is supporting Elvish Yadav here: