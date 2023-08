Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is here. The winner's trophy will be either taken by Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. The two are leading the show as of now. It seems live voting will happen as the margin is very less. Elvish Yadav aka Raosahab has got 28 million votes on the Jio server as per reports. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is just a bit lower. Elvish Army and Panda Gang are campaigning extensively for their boys. From road shows to bhandaras in hotels and distribution of pamphlets, they are doing everything for their faves. Now, there is a Sanatani twist to the whole thing. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Smriti Irani reacts to Elvish Yadav being top contender; Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev reunite and more

Right wing support for Elvish Yadav

It is a known fact that Elvish Yadav apparently has leanings towards the ruling party. He has been clicked with political leaders in the past like Nirmala Sitharaman. Nupur Sharma, who is the editor of OpIndia has come out in support of Elvish Yadav. In a tweet she has said that she hopes that a man who chants Jai Shree Ram wins in an industry which is full of Islamists and Leftists. This has brought in a whole new angle to the matter. Check out her tweet here...

Trending Now

I don’t watch Bigg Boss, never have. But @ElvishYadav is one of us. And I hope a man who chants Jai Shree Ram wins a show in an industry which is a cesspool of Leftists and Islamists. Do vote for him. — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) August 13, 2023

Many people have said that the whole nation is behind Elvish Yadav. The YouTube content creator has often spoken about Sanatan Dharma. After this Prerna Malhan put up a tweet, which kind of looked retaliatory.

I ALWAYS watch Bigg Boss, ALWAYS WILL. But @AbhishekMalhan4 is one of us. And I hope a man who chants Jai Shree Ram AND RESPECTS ALL OTHER RELIGIONS wins a show in an industry WHERE HUMANITY EXISTS. https://t.co/AByv2oPmIj — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 14, 2023

After this, people told Prerna Malhan that her family has never spoken openly about the issues faced by Hindus in the nation. She said even she is a devotee of Lord Kanha (Krishna) but believes that humanity is over any religion. People highlighted that the Malhan family has only shown recent inclination after seeing the kind of support Elvish Yadav is getting from Sanatan Dharma supporters. This is the first time Bigg Boss campaigning is going down this route. Let us see who wins!