Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, OMG 2 which has Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles released this Friday. Salman Khan who previously heaped praises on Gadar 2 has now praised the two releases on the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale. Salman gushed that Gadar 2 is creating history at the box office. He then proceeds to promote Sunny Deol's son, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon's upcoming new movie Dono. And in the same breath, Salman also gushed about the box office success that OMG 2 has been achieving. Salman Khan says that it's good to see Gadar 2 and OMG 2 both winning hearts at the box office. Also Read - Gadar 2: After Sunny Deol makes a terrific comeback, KRK asks Aamir Khan to plan his revival with THIS sequel

Salman Khan promotes Dono

Salman Khan also talked about Rajveer Deol making his debut with Dono. He talks about what an amazing debut it is going to be for Rajveer and Paloma both. The superstar reveals that the title track of Dono will be releasing on the 16th of August 2023. Check out the teaser of Dono here: Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh based on a real-life love story? Deets inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Gadar 2 box office collection

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 have minted 134.88 crores at the box office. Gadar 2 had a blockbuster Sunday as it minted Rs 51.70 crores. Salman Khan had previously praised Gadar 2 and predicted the opening numbers as well. On the opening day, Salman had predicted that Gadar will make about Rs 40 crores and it did a business of Rs 40.10 crores. On Saturday, Gadar 2 did a business of Rs 43.08 crores, putting up a stronger total in three days. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film sees ruckus in theatre as fans bash a person who allegedly shouted Pakistan Zindabad [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Watch the video of Sunny Deol's apology here:

OMG 2 box office collection

Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Akshay Kumar starrer movie which is based on sex education is also minting money. It has made a business of Rs 43.11 crores. It did a business of Rs 17.55 crores on Sunday. OMG 2 might have taken a slow start but it is still doing amazing business. Despite the competition from Gadar 2 and also Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, the film has been impressing audience a lot. The audience have demanded that the film should get a U/A certificate and not 'A' certificate.