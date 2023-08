Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale is over. Elvish Yadav has created history by being the first wild card to win the show. He got 30 million votes which is higher than Sidharth Shukla and MC Stan. It should be noted that Elvish Yadav who is quite supportive of the ruling party got some push even from that category. Now, Abhishek Malhan lost by a thin margin. The YouTuber was fantastic from day one. He has impressed everyone who feels the season belonged to him. Abhishek Malhan also got hospitalized two days before the grand finale of the show. Some of his fans are upset with his sister Prerna and feel too much family interference hurt the chances of Abhishek Malhan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale winner: Elvish Yadav to be greeted with 1,001 car rally back home

This happened after they made some comments on Jiya Shankar. Many people felt it was uncalled for as Jiya Shankar was quite supportive of Abhishek Malhan all through. Plus, some comment on a support tweet for Elvish Yadav with Jai Shree Ram mention got them a lot of reactions. People are comparing his condition with that of Karan Kundrra. Fans will remember that some comments of Karan Kundrra's family did not go down well with supporters of Tejasswi Prakash. Take a look at the tweets here... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard to win the show

Family involvement and followers ka ghamand le duba. #AbhishekMalhan ne jitna acha Kiya usse jyada bura @HubWanderers ne hate failaya kisi aur ke liye aur Mila Abhishek ko..karma kehte hai ishe.

Sbko mil gaya end me.#abhiya#FukraInsaan #FukraArmy #BiggBossOTT2Finale https://t.co/2pZewWxW4d — anonymousboy (@anonymousb37719) August 14, 2023

True agree and abhi Ka end Dekho itna game game Kiya Manisha NY yt dosto NY fam NY negativity spread ki and abhi main bhi negative vibes any lagi which we also felt and end main ill hogya bcz of ppl his own fandom and fam he faced this #abhiya — HA (@livelivelaugh06) August 14, 2023

I was literally thinking the same when watching it. Karan & Abhi both lost the show cause of family and friends outside the house.#Abhiya #AbhishekMalhan #JiyaShankar #ManishaRani #ElvishYadav https://t.co/e62xVAonga — Amash (@ProTweeeter) August 14, 2023

Had to as I can't stand people who character shame women again and again, the day #AbhishekMalhan

family started trolling almost all contestants, that day itself I decided that I can no longer support him. Paap Baap ko bhi nahi chodta. So I am happy #ElvishYadav won. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) August 14, 2023

Abhishek deserving tha ye to sach hai but uske Aaj harne ke baad Jo uski family or uske Jo chaprii youtuber dost the Jo jiya k against tweet krte the un sabka ghamand toota Jo na Aaj mja aa gya ...gyi trophy community me ab khush raho ?? #jiyashankar #AbhishekMalhan #abhiya — palak (@palakminisingh) August 14, 2023

What do you feel about this take from some fans of Abhishek Malhan. Bigg Boss has become a highly competitive show. Since BB 13, we are seeing how families get involved. Congratulations to both Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan for being such champions! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale winner: Does Elvish Yadav have a slight edge over Abhishek Malhan due to THIS reason?