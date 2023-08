Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans are eagerly waiting for the final results. Many are posting on social media that Elvish Yadav has won the show. Abhishek Malhan and he are in top two spots. The two have got huge number of votes. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav have both got immense popularity from the show. They have a strong base too. Now, it is being said that a number of Scorpio cars have come to Film City. Fans feel Elvish Yadav might have won. They area is on high alert now. Given that Elvish Yadav has some supporters from the political fraternity, it is not surprising to see the large turn over of people. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Live Updates: Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard to win the show

Elvish Yadav supporters gather in Film City

Around 20 cars have reportedly gathered in Film City with supporters of Elvish Yadav. Many of his fans travelled from the North. There are gala plans to welcome him at Delhi airport. His supporters will be organizing a rally of 1,000 cars for the event. Videos have been shared on how the Chandigarh University has erupted with joy over his win on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan has also earned a number of fans with his friendly nature, charm and wit. Take a look at reactions of Elvish Yadav fans on social media...

Sidharth Shukla> 13M Mc stan> 17M Votes Elvish Yadav> 30M Votes (as a wild card)#ElvishYadav? broke all BiggBoss records and history created Systumm hi change kr diya bhai ne #ElvishArmy? Power ❤️ #BiggBossOTT2Finale #BBOTT2GrandFinale #AbhishekMalhaan? #ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/VZsP5xn3KF — प्रधान जी (@Pradhann_) August 14, 2023

We can see that Elvish Yadav's win has been a monumental one on the show. Now, let us see who all from Bigg Boss OTT 2 make it to the main Salman Khan show.