Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been one of the most talked about topics. A lot of contestants are trending on social media all the time. Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and all the other contestants make it to the headlines for various reasons. Here's what happened in today's episode of Salman Khan's show. It started with a bathroom scene where Jiya Shankar accidentally picked up Abhishek Malhan's towel. He was a bit shocked by the incident as her towel was just lying there! And then Bebika Dhurve started yelling at people.

Bebika Dhurve picked up from yesterday's fight and started talking about how people crib about her food. Pooja Bhatt tried to make her understand but she was on her tangent. Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav also tried to sort out with her but that did not happen. Then Pooja Bhatt teased Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar about the towel incident.

Next, Bigg Boss announced a new Ticket To Finale task. Since team C comprising Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar won yesterday's task, they got an opportunity to participate in the task. These three contestants had run a toy store. Other contestants of the house had to help with the task. As the buzzer went on, Elvish, Bebika and Jiya started their task on the good note. However, Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev's fight made it horrible. Abhishek and Avinash got into a massive fight as Fukra Insaan blamed the other one for being a biased sanchalan. Abhishek then went on to age-shamed Avinash and went on to abuse him too. Words like 'nalla', 'balak buddhi' and more dominated the fight. Bebika Dhurve tried to calm both the stars but that did not happen. Later, there was a lot of commotion over who cheated in the task. Avinash seemed to have fleaked the pearls and Abhishek Malhan called it out.

Pehle bahar ki dhamki do... Fir jake #ElvishYadav? ko bolo maine Teri wali dhamki di ... Abe dhamki to khud ki original de de bhai ....#AvinashSachdev #BbOTT2 #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/JZpgNkZ8nt — Harsh Pal Trehan (@harsh_hpt) July 26, 2023

Well, that was all about today's Bigg Boss OTT 2.