Bigg Boss OTT 2 starts with Manisha Rani telling Jad Hadid that he will miss her once he leaves the place. He says he likes her spirit. He says Jiya and you make the house liveable. Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve are discussing Abhishek Malhan. She says people gloss over his mistakes. Bebika tells Jad that he is looking great. Jad gives a kiss to Pooja Bhatt. Bebika asks Manisha Rani if she will accept Habibi as a real life lover. She says yes. Manisha tells him that he is looking wonderful. Bebika tells Manisha that Jad kissed her on the cheek. Manisha says I did not expect this. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev fumes after Elvish Yadav calls him Bewakoof Ka Baccha [Watch Video]

Jad continues to flirt with Manisha Rani and Bebika. Everyone is talking about the new look of Avinash Sachdev. Falaq Naaz is cooking in the kitchen as Jiya and Avinash gossip in front of her. We know that Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid are very close. Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia come to judge the social media round. One from Manisha Rani or Avinash Sachdev will become the captain. Manisha is the new captain of the house. Falaq Naaz does not like what Manisha Rani told Elvish and Aashika. She tells her not to do Ungli. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Day 25 Highlights: Jiya Shankar says she cannot bear to see Jad Hadid with Bebika Dhurve

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav hug as he enters the show. Yadav tells Pooja Bhatt that he respects her as his Taiji. Pooja tells Elvish that Bebika has a crush on him. Aashika says that Fukra and Elvish have a bro code as they are from same community. Pooja tells Jad that they have seen everything outside. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Five popular influencers all set to enter Salman Khan show today

Abhishek Malhan tells Elvish Yadav that he needs to do his dishes and fold linen after he gets up. He says he has not watched the show. Yadav tells Manisha that he is also from Bihar like her. Aashika tells Fukra Insaan that he needs to control a little. She asks him why did he cry. Aashika tells Bebika that Fukra body-shamed her on social media. The job of making breakfast is with Jiya Shankar. They discuss who will sleep where. Manisha tells Elvish to sleep with Bebika Dhurve. Elvish and Avinash Sachdev plan to sleep together at night. Manisha tells Bebika that Elvish will propose to her.