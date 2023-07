Bigg Boss OTT 2 starts with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz discussing the show. They have a rift with Jiya Shankar. She tells Abhishek Malhan that these two are desperate for footage. Manisha Rani makes Jad Hadid blush as she makes breakfast for him. Pooja Bhatt credits Manisha for the same. Bebika Dhurve and Manisha call Avinash Ghamandi and empty. She says those two have held her coattails. Bebika says he is too scared to have a strong stand. They teach Jad Hadid the dialogue of Pushpa 2 Jhukega Nahi Saala. Manisha says she will do everything to be attractive for her man. She tells Abhishek Malhan to get out of the bathroom. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia to enter Salman Khan show as a wild card contestant along with Elvish Yadav

The members have to nominate one another. Bebika Dhurve takes the name of Avinash Sachdev. Manisha Rani takes the name of Falaq Naaz. She sacrifices one of her night dresses. They finally decide that Falaq naaz's item is most valuable. Bebika gets nominated. Malhan and Dhurve have a fight where they roughshod one another. The two keep on fighting all through. Manisha Rani gives her shampoo and conditioner saying it is important item. She takes number of Falaq Naaz saying she has no confidence. She says her contribution is very limited. Jad Hadid again gives a linen shirt which they do not accept.

Bebika Dhurve says she will surrender her makeup remover. She takes the name of Falaq Naaz who has accused her of sledging. Falaq gives her family pic for sacrifice. She takes name of Manisha Rani. Falaq Naaz gets accepted and nomination comes of Manisha Rani. Falaq Naaz says that destroying the pic was a message for my family that I am back on the show. Falaq takes name of Avinash saying that she wants to test their friendship.

Jad Hadid brings one of his fave shirts. He takes the name of Avinash Sachdev. Falaq also takes name of Avinash saying that we need a reality check. Bebika brings a pair of earrings given to her by someone special. She is teary-eyed as she discusses her ex. She says Avinash is a bully. The last round goes to Falaq and Avinash gets nominated. Everyone is happy that the pic of Jad's daughter did not go in.

Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev are nominated this week. Abhishek says Bebika and his brother Triggered Insaan will be a good match.