The first day of Bigg Boss OTT 2 proved to be a highly dramatic one. The constant tirade of Puneet Superstar is proving to be hard for all the housemates. Today, someone complained that it looked like someone was not maintaining hygiene in the toilet. It seems a bit of poop was seen on the toilet seat which disgusted the housemates. From Pooja Bhatt to Jad Hadid everyone was complaining about it. Puneet Superstar said he did use the loo but only to take a leak. He denied dirtying it in that manner. But most of the housemates were of the opinion that he was behind that filthy deed. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar fans hit out at MC Stan for calling his content 'cringe'; say, 'Irony tried to hang itself infinite times' [Read Tweets]

Aaliya Siddiqui has seen telling Bebika Dhurve that she only wanted some time and attention from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their marriage. She said he moved ahead in his career but completely forgot his family life. Aaliya stated that they are together for the sake of their kids. She said that he was a good father in some ways. She also said that she does not feel any pain as their love has ended in totality. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar grab maximum attention on social media [Read Tweets]

Pooja Bhatt revealed that she recovered from alcoholism at the age of 44. She said men did not get judged by society when they said they were trying to fight alcohol abuse but it wasn't so easy for women. Pooja Bhatt said she drank publicity and hence was not secretive about her recovery. She said she would tell people that she is a recovering alcoholic when people referred to her as one. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking care of kids in France, reveals estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui

Trending Now

Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar have been discussing Palak Purswani a lot. He told her that he would have no issues if Palak and Jiya become friends once again on the show. He said he would take a stand if he saw Palak Purswani using some outside information against him inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Puneet Superstar said he was a Sakht Launda and never had a girlfriend. He said that he never befriended girls nor did they try to be close to him. When Cyrus Broacha asked him if he was a virgin he agreed on the same. This left him very surprised. He told Puneet that his virginity was the reason behind his unusual aggression.