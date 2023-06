Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is a popular Youtuber and content creator who has entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by none other than Saman Khan. Abhishek has been maintaining a calm and composed demeanour inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has also been giving it back to those pulling him down for no reason whatsoever. Before Abhishek entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we got a chance to interact with him. We asked Abhishek if he is ready to find someone special inside the house. Here's what he has to say... Also Read - When Salman Khan openly made fun of Shilpa Shetty, while she asked Katrina Kaif to control him [Watch video]

Is Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan ready to fall in love in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

BollywoodLife asked Abhishek about his thoughts on finding love inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2, and if he is ready to find someone special inside the house. Abhishek has a clear mindset to win this show. Abhishek tells us that he has not been thinking about finding anyone inside the house and only plans to play solo as he does not want to depend on anyone. Abhishek says that he will try to play alone but will gauge the situation depending on the circumstances inside.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, some of the netizens have been shipping Abhishek Malhan with Jiya Shankar. Their videos and pictures are being widely circulated. Some of the fans have also started a hashtag called Abhiya, can you believe it? Well, that's true. Having said that, there are some who feel Jiya is fake and have asked the shippers to stop their shipping.

Watch some videos of Abhishek and Jiya being circulated on Twitter here:

Amidst a moment of serendipity, Abhishek's hand inadvertently found its way to Jiya's, resulting in an adorable encounter. Their chemistry is simply captivating! ? #FukraInsaan #JiyaShankar#AbhishekMalhan #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/jUY8woUSJL — FUKAR FANSS (@Fatimahnyar) June 22, 2023

Abhishek talks about his strategy and the reason why he entered Bigg Boss OTT 2

When asked him the reason for entering Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek replied he wants to meet Salman Khan. There's no other reason, he claimed. Later when inside the house, Abhishek described his feeling on meeting Salman before entering the house to Manisha Rani. Abhishek was seen gushing about Salman's personality and called it a surreal moment. When asked if he has any strategy in place, Abhishek says that he has survived outside in some very shocking circumstances. He is ready to take on everything head-on. He believes that the more people inside the house are real, the more the Junta will connect with you. Abhishek's game plan is to stay real.

At first, it seemed Abhishek, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani have become a trio. But of late, Bebika and Abhishek have been having quite a lot of differences between them. Recently, when Bebika had joked about Akanksha Puri having two men, hinting at Abhishek, the latter had lost his cool and slammed her.

Let's see how Abhishek's game turns up and if he finds love inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 or not.