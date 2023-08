Bigg Boss OTT 2: This week's eviction was extremely critical, as the fans were worried about Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar making an exit from the show. But it seems like they are safe, and the contestants who have been eliminated from the show are Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev. The fans are right now celebrating that Manisha Rani is safe and that she rightly deserves to stay in the house, and they have been rooting for her to survive. And now there is strong buzz that Jad and Avinash have been eliminated from the show as they got the fewest votes compared to Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slammed by fans for bashing Abhishek Malhan and defending Pooja Bhatt; call him biased

Exclusive #BiggBossOTT2 To all those asking #ManishaRani and #JiyaShankar are safe so their fans need not to worry — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 6, 2023

#BiggBossOTT2 Double Elimination in the house. As revealed earlier #ManishaRani and #Jiyashankar got saved by Receiving maximum votes pic.twitter.com/fkbEIpREKJ — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 6, 2023

❤️❤️

Bigg Boss ka season khatam hojaega

Shayad ek din ye sab hate bhi kam ho jaegi

But ap sabka pyaar ap sabka support hamesha yaad rahega ?

Always thankful, always graceful and always humble?

New generation hai, definitely long way to go!! ?

Jo log gali dete hai unhe phool ?… https://t.co/gKJihFjKZK — Prerna Malhan (@HubWanderers) August 6, 2023

The Bigg Boss Khabri Twitter handle even confirmed the news that Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar are safe from elimination, but till now only Zoom has mentioned that Jad and Avinash Sachdev have been evicted. Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan became the first contestant to become a finalist, and Pooja Bhatt cried foul and exclaimed they played badly. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan over his 'arrogance'; Elvish Yadav fans call Fukra Insaan 'dogla' for THIS reason

While in the weekend ka vaar we witness how Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan over his statement on followers and how he is extremely over confident about it and his followers are extremely less compared to Bigg Boss show, but the Fukra Insaan fans comes out in support of him and are claiming that he is bigger than Bigg Boss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan show’s launch date REVEALED? Hot Scoop