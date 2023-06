Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making enough news on social media. Of late, Jad Hadid has come under the scrutiny of social media. The influencer from the Middle East has been trying to get close to Akanksha Puri. There are many who feel that Jad and she make for a hot pair. With fans shipping Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, the other jodi in the making is either Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani or Jad and Akanksha. Fans were upset ever since he told Akanksha Puri that he liked her Calvin Klein innerwear. This is kind of reminiscent of Bigg Boss 16 where Shalin Bhanot complimented Soundarya Sharma on her inner clothes. It had also created drama. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar-Abhishek Malhan's bond leaves AbhiYa shippers excited; say, 'They're having a convo like a married couple'

Now, one new video is out where Jad Hadid asks Akanksha Puri what is the colour of her innerwear. She shushes him. It looks like her innerwear was peeking out and he told her to straighten her denims. But people are not impressed. There has been one video where he is seen hugging her from behind. Akanksha Puri seemed a tad uncomfortable as per social media. Otherwise, the two are bonding really well. Take a look at this latest video circulating on social media...

Jadhadid asking akansha puri what colour innerwear you are wearing ? this guy is number one creep and tharki dont know why showmakers keep encouraging this . clearly u can hear him askin " red one ?, which color ?" #jadhadid #BiggBossOTT #biggbossott2 #jiyashankar #FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/OJqubJpHQJ — TruthSpeaker (@rameshsuvarna14) June 26, 2023

@MumbaiPolice ? you guys are letting this show run with this inappropriate comment in your state ? take action on them — Harsh ? Marvel Boy  (@marvelboyHaRSH) June 26, 2023

Now this is to much ? — l.K _fulare (@LK_Evil) June 26, 2023

This is not looking nice but I think he was just tellin her that it is seen outside — Jay murthy (@Jay65215252) June 26, 2023

Are you freaking kidding me?? Wtf is this? Making a woman uncomfortable in front of millions of people ?#AkanshaPuri #Jadhadid #BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema https://t.co/0IU0Mz9v8b — Unique Bee (@Dattatreya_Das7) June 26, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming on Jio Cinema and Salman Khan is the host. Akanksha Puri has said on the show that she is completely single. She has said that Mika Singh is just one of her best friends. Jad Hadid is also a divorcee. He is a good friend of Abdu Rozik. Jad Hadid is also the father of a five-year-old girl. Let us see where this ship goes in Bigg Boss OTT 2.