Jad Hadid is definitely the man of the house right now, and he has been gaining a lot of attention due to his flirtatious nature. First, he grabbed eyeballs with his link-up with Manisha Rani in the house, where there is more likeness from Manisha's side compared with Jad's. And now we see Jad Hadid flirting with Akansha Puri, who gained popularity due to her stint with Paras Chabbra, where it was claimed that they were lovers, and Paras used Akansha Puri for his benefit during his entrance into the Bigg Boss 13 house, and later he got hooked up with Mahira Sharma. While Akansha also got married to singer Mika Singh on his show Mika Di Vohti, now she is grabbing a lot of eyeballs with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In the latest promo for the show, you can see Jad Hadid expressing his real feelings for Akansha and telling her she should marry him by calling the actress his female version. In the promo, he can be seen thanking Akansha, saying, Thank you so much, really. I don't know how it would have looked if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises, and everything, and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne".

And later, he asks her if she likes him, jokes, Let's get married, and leaves Akansha in shock. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani is seen trying hard to win over Jad. Will there be a catfight between the girls for the man? Well, time will tell.