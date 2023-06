Bigg Boss OTT 2 is airing on JioCinema. Also, Livefeed streaming is happening in which the audience is getting to watch contestants live in action and, ahem, literally. About 10 contestants are locked inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. The audience watches the content online and also shares some of it on social media. A video of Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid is going viral online right now. Jad has always been very attracted towards Akanksha and now, they have ended up smooching each other in front of everyone and the cameras. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Falaq Naaz abuse Abhishek Malhan as gay; fans livid as she drags in his parents in conversation [Watch Video]

Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is being hosted by Salman Khan and it has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news right now. A video of Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid is going viral. The two of them are seeing kissing each other. And that's not a peck on the cheek but a full-fledged kiss. Yes, you read that right. Jad and Akanksha shared a French kiss in front of everyone. Thought it was for a task, as per the information available online. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: After Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's behaviour with Manisha Rani raises eyebrows; netizens say, 'Tharki'

Watch the video of Akanksha and Jad kissing here:

Jad's comment on Akanksha's kissing skills

One of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Livefeed watchers also revealed that Jad Hadid later on passed comment on Akanksha Puri's kissing skills. Jad told Avinash Sachdev that Akanksha is a bad kisser. The two of them later shared a laugh at that, it seems. Pooja Bhatt took a stand and revealed the netizen who watched the live feed and the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Abhishek Malhan or Pooja Bhatt - Who is the real mastermind of the house? VOTE NOW

Trending Now

Netizens react to Jad and Akanksha's kiss

Twitter is going crazy over the smooch shared by Jad Hadid and Akanskha Puri inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. They have dragged Salman Khan n the same as well. Some of the netizens said that Salman had claimed that it will be a family show. Some added that Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on OTT and hence, some things are allowed. Check out the reactions here:

Wait it's gonna bad for #JadHadid and #AkankshaPuri this WKV....

Beast #SalmanKhan on the way.... Ab task ka bahana mat banana BB — SHIV X FUKRA X SUPERSTAR (@being_human_45) June 29, 2023

Jad’s disgusting comment about #AkankshaPuri ‘s kiss should go viral, not their kissing scene. Focus on BETTER THINGS, people. Bring changes to the world, you tharki log.#BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 — mehhhh (@mehhhhhhhh0) June 29, 2023

#SalmanKhan had said he will let #BiggBossOTT2 contestants cross the line, Lets see who he reacts to this Kiss by #AkankshaPuri and #JadHadid pic.twitter.com/ZFV1h3J80d — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 29, 2023

Tum log ne kabhi kiss nahi kiya? Kabhi kissing scene nahi dekha? How is a kiss something about sanskari? Are you all CRAZY? XD Jaaooo, yeh rishta kya khelata dekho ab, choomu log.#AkankshaPuri

#BBOTT2#BiggBossOTT2 — mehhhh (@mehhhhhhhh0) June 29, 2023

*Kiss Kiss Kiss!! Jad The french kissing tutor of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house takes his class with Akansha in a 30second lonnnngg kiss* @JioCinema #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema#JadHadid #AkankshaPuri pic.twitter.com/lZNzr9KTdk — FifafoozTv (@FifafoozTv) June 29, 2023

She could have said no as a sanchalak like jad said no for shaving his head.#akankshapuri is a prostitute hence proved as she promoted the sexual assaulter and rapist jad. https://t.co/ulGpYaYEOE — Debabrat rath (@libertarian108) June 29, 2023

Ott hai par iska matlab aap ye sab karoge and yahin #AkankshaPuri hai jisne #Jad ko bola tha ki meko touching nahi pasand ye kya hai phr... Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai..?#BiggBossOTT2 #OTT2 https://t.co/vvvDXTftXo — Piyush? (@Piyush_H29) June 29, 2023

Jad Hadid has been showering Akanksha with a lot of attention ever since she entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress has been maintaining her distance from him though have confessed to having a huge liking for him. Jad was mad at Akanksha when the actress had told Avinash to have a man-to-man talk with him.