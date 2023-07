The episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on right now. And Salman Khan is very furious. In the ongoing episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, we saw a huge fight going on inside the house. It happened when Abhishek asks the Panda gang members to transfer the food from the utensils since Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid did not agree. Abhishek asks Bebika Dhurve and Falaq Naaz to clean it. Falaq and Bebika get angry as they feel it was not a big deal. Jad asks Falaq and others who have gathered to not talk about it in front of 'this girl' pointing at Bebika. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt takes a stand for Akanksha Puri as Jad Hadid mocks her kissing skills; the latter justifies as 'boy talk' [WATCH VIDEO]

Bebika loses her cool; Jad Hadid makes a bad gesture

Bebika Dhurve loses her cool when Jad points at her and wants her out of her conversation. Bebika starts shouting and lashing out at Jad. Jad then shows his ass to Bebika. It was not shown on the camera or the telecast. Bebika storms at everyone for not listening to her when she talked about Jad's character. Bebika wants to leave the house. She gets her bag and keeps it near the exit. She also brings out her stuff from the washroom and sits near the exit door. She refuses to move. Abhishek, Avinash, Jiya, Manisha and Akanskha try talking to Jad but he seems to not think of this as a big deal.

Pooja Bhatt tries talking to Jad but he asks her not to give him life lessons. Pooja loses her calm and leaves wishing him all the best. Falaq Naaz says that she will hit Jad for his misbehaviour with his contestants. Later, the ladies (Pooja, Falaq, Bebika) say that they will not sleep in the bedroom if Jad sleeps there. Jad sleeps outside.

Netizens lash out at Jad

Salman Khan loses his cool and he lashes out at everyone. He also makes Jad understand how he was in the wrong. Salman also calls out the housemates for letting it build up till this moment. Netizens are furious with Jad's behaviour and they don't want to see Jad inside the house anymore. They have brought out incidents of Jad being too affectionate towards ladies inside the house. Check out their reactions here:

#JadHadid absolutely did a fucked up move and I agree he's completely wrong .. but damn these Pooja and co team pounced on this moment and made it favourable to their narratives by bringing previous incidents. well it's a game they saw a opportunity, they took it. #bbott2 — loop (@Loop_tf) July 1, 2023

I dont knw whats wrong with the girls in the BB house & on twitter. This characterless human being #JadHadid molesting girls & kissing. Plus making sexual innuendos & gestures against every single girl in the house. As well as showing his A$$

SO WRONG!!! #BBOTT2 #BebikaDhurve — KANIKA KAPOOR (@kanika93k) July 1, 2023

Felt bad for #JadHadid the way #PoojaBhatt, the privileged one is talking in this house like her dad's house.

Hope she got bashed for provoking. Loved the way #AbhishekMalhan still came to talk to #BebikaDhurve and she again started so it's clear, it's all fake. #BigBossOTT2 — ZEYN (@zeynmedia) July 1, 2023

whosoever is supporting #JadHadid on this issue, all of them are at fault. He should definitely be out ??#BiggBossOTT2 — Rahul (@JaYaarYahanSe) July 1, 2023

#JadHadid has no respect for people around and he can’t handle strong women around him He is completely FAKE #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema #JioCinema — Sunny Rampal (@sunnyslice) July 1, 2023

IN TODAY EPISODE 1-JULY-2023#JadHadid SHOW ASS TO #BebikaDhruve

DO NOT SAY ANYTHING TO HIM AND DONOT TALK ABOUT EVICT TO #JadHadid

THEN WHY #LordPuneet #LordPuneetSuperstar

I THINK HE 100 TIME BETTER THEN #JadHadid

PLEASE RISE VOICE AGAINSTT #JadHadid

IF YOU AGREE RETWEET — KRN (@Karanpb38) July 1, 2023

But pooja

Ye jada overacting ho raha hai#JadHadid is wrong

#BiggBossott2 — Sb Sudip (@SbSudip8) July 1, 2023

I STRONGLY DEMAND #JadHadid's EVICTION FROM FOR THE SHAMEFUL ACT HE DID TO A WOMEN ON #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 EVICT JAD HADID FROM BBOTT2@JioCinema @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) July 1, 2023

Jad has previously touched Akanksha. And recently during a task, Jad even kissed Akanksha for which Salman slammed the contestants for giving such a dare to Jad.