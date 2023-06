Jad Hadid has turned out to be the casonova in Bigg Boos OTT 2 as he is seen flirting with almost every girl in the house. First, we saw him making connections with the Bihari girl and You Tube influencer Manisha Rani, and in the latest few episodes, we saw something brewing between Akansha Puri and him. Cut to when he was flirting with Jiya Shankar by grabbing a bite of sandwich from her plate and mentioning if he could grab a bite of her or the sandwich. Well, clearly, in the short span, he has managed to grab eyeballs. Before entering the house, Jad Hadid spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife, where he mentioned having big dreams to make a career in Bollywood or the TV industry and how gave him the courage to do it.

In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Jad said: "Abdu Rozik is my friend, and I saw him getting so much in the Bigg Boss house, and I want something similar too. I have been thinking about doing something in India for a long time but didn't know how I would get it, and then I saw Abdu. I want to do some good work in the Indian cinema and TV industry". Sharing his excitement about going inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Jad said that he hasn't seen any seasons ever except a few of Abdu Rozik's, only to know the pattern of the game.

#JadHadid - AEDA BANKE PEDA in the real sense of the term. And he has got few spokesperson in the form of Falaq, Dirty n Gross n Unhygienic Cyrus , Avinash Jhootdev and . WHAT A GROUP!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema — ????? ✨️ (@justtsayinggz) June 21, 2023

When quizzed about having a love affair in the house, Jad said he would let everything happen organically and would not make a deliberate effort to have a love angle. Well, early on, Jad is doing the exact opposite of what he said, but the man has become one of the favourites of the viewers.