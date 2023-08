Bigg Boss OTT 2 will get its winner soon. The finale of the show is happening on August 14. The show is now getting all the attention because of the interesting game the contestants are playing. This week of the show was an emotional one. The family members of the contestants had entered the house. The contestants cried and hugged their loved ones and restored their energy. The family members had to give a star to one of the contestants other than their relatives. The contestant who gets most stars will be the contender for captaincy and will also reach the finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia reacts to being friends with Elvish Yadav despite his body-shaming her in the past [Exclusive]

Bebika Dhurve is famous astrologer Janardhan Dhurve’s daughter. Janardhan Dhurve entered the show and left everyone surprised with his face reading and predictions. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Here’s why Elvish Yadav may not win but THIS contestant may take the trophy

Janardhan Dhurve predicts Elvish's future

He predicted everyone’s future and told Elvish that he will get married at the age of 30 and have a happy marriage. He also spoke about Elvish’s past and said that he had faced legal troubles in the age of 18 to 20. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's father broaches topic of Manisha Rani kissing his son; netizens feel she forcibly took his aashirwad [WATCH]

Trending Now

Avinash's dark past

He made a shocking revelation about Avinash Sachdev’s dark past. He said that Avinash had a failed marriage due to physical difference and emotional issues. He also said that Avinash’s ex-wife had an abortion.

This prediction of Janardhan Dhurve was accurate. Later, he also said that Avinash will have a good future and he will get married at the age of 40. He will get married to a girl who is 9 years younger to him.

He also spoke about Pooja Bhatt and said that her career will now revive and she will be successful soon. She also has a chance to find true love once again.

Janardhan Dhurve predicted the future for everyone in the house. Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are inside the house.