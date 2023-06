Bigg Boss OTT 2 is providing enough entertainment to fans. Within a week, the show managed to capture audiences' attention with its fights, drama and action. Well, there is friendship and love too. While Jad Hadid has been the hot topic amidst the women in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, netizens are quite happy with the bond that is developing between Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. In fact, their shippers have already coined a name for them, i.e., AbhiYa. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 10 Highlights: Avinash Sachdev-Jiya Shankar at war, Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya, Fukra Insaan body shames Bebika Dhurve and more

In today's episode, Jiya Shankar cried hard as she felt betrayed by Avinash Sachdev. He nominated her and then she broke down. While Avinash did not talk to her, Abhishek Malhan and others tried to pacify her. Fans are quite happy with how Fukra Insaan stood by her and tried to calm her down. Further, in a task, Abhishek and Jiya were on the same team. They won the task and their bond left fans blushing. They hugged after the win and fans are unable to keep calm. Fukra Insaan also made Jiya understand how she needs to deal with other housemates now that they have the power. One of the comments read, "They're having a convo like a married couple, and Abhi is explaining things to Jiya very well."

Check out tweets on Abhiya below:

Live feed UPDATES:- Now after winning the challenge, team white are assigning duties to team black#Fukralnsaan #AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/1RIJFrR5aI — Disha (@dishagoyal539) June 26, 2023

While Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev's friendship is broken, Abhishek is proving to be a strong pillar of support for her inside the house. It looks like a new bond is brewing in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Whether this friendship will turn into love? Only time will tell!