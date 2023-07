Bigg Boss OTT 2 is simply two weeks away from the finale. The show that began on June 17, will have its finale on August 15, 2023. The show saw an extension of two weeks as fans took much interest. From Abhishek Malhan to wild card contestant Elvish Yadav, a lot of contestants have found immense fame due to this show. This week is special as the family members of the contestants will enter the house. Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev get to meet their respective mothers, while Manisha Rani gets to meet her father. But what about Jiya Shankar? Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Contestants who were brutally age shamed on Salman Khan show

Well, is it expected that Jiya Shankar's mother would enter the show to showcase her support. However, she got very emotional to see Manisha Rani and her father's bond. Jiya's parents reportedly separated when she was 13 and it was on Bigg Boss OTT 2 that she opened up about her relationship with her father. She said that she does not use her father's name and Shankar is not her real name. Even to Abhishek Malhan, she opened up and stated that it is difficult to live with a single mother and she has faced tough times because of the absence of a father figure. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya Ilina all set to get divorced?

Now, all the fans are empathising with Jiya Shankar as she had tears in her eyes seeing Manisha Rani bonding with her father. Many say that she does not deserve this treatment. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt gets massively trolled for demeaning and bad mouthing Manisha Rani, netizens say, 'khudka career bacha'

Trending Now

Check out tweets on Jiya Shankar below:

She is broken ? but still going super strong in the game ? Jiya is going to the top 5 ?#JiyaShankar? #JiyaaShankar#JiyaShankar #BiggBossOTT2#abhiyapic.twitter.com/4YV2cOTNYV — Bigg Boss Khabri (@bigggbosskhabri) July 31, 2023

Jiya to Manisha : Boht pyaare hain tere papa ❤️ Jiya got emotional Manisha hugged her. As Manisha also comes from broken home she can understand how empty Jiya must be feeling ?.#JiyaShankar #ManishaRani pic.twitter.com/J4RjMuNdmW — Diksha ☁️ (@Parasxhoney) July 31, 2023

Jiya started crying when manisha's father went out of the house, she got emotional seeing their bond, hope she stays strong? #JiyaShankar#AbhiYa #BBOTT2 pic.twitter.com/rvjoAZVXXt — ishh (@itvstan_ishh) July 31, 2023

#JiyaShankar she doesn't deserve this treatment.. we have to do a trend now it's high time. Vote continuously n trend for her.. bahot halke me liya hai logone khudki community ko mahaan dikhane k liye. They chose jiya bcos wo introvert n akeli hai. #JiyaShankar? #Abhiya https://t.co/PmULElCsyu — Sid mania (@BhagyaJ2) July 31, 2023

We hope Jiya Shankar's mother enters Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to boost her motivation to be in the game. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.