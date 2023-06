This week, Palak Purswani got eliminated from the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was nominated for elimination alongside Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Bebika Dhurve. Jiya, Avinash and Bebika got more votes than Palak and hence the latter was evicted from the house. And now a fresh set of nomination tasks have been announced. And this time, Jiya Shankar is yet again nominated. Yes, you read that right. There's also a shocker for Jiya Shankar after which she suffers a panic attack inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt extends friendship hand towards Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan; netizens find it suspicious

Jiya Shankar suffers a panic attack inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2

The elimination round for week 2 has taken place. The live feed video is going viral online in entertainment news. During the nomination task, it seems the person with two buzzers or less would be safe and the person who gets more buzzers would be nominated. And Jiya Shankar and Aaliya were nominated in the task eventually. A video of Jiya having a panic attack is going viral right now. Jiya starts crying and loses it. She wants to get out. Whether Jiya is talking about the activity area or the house is unclear. Jiya's breathing also seems laboured. Akanksha Puri comes out in her support. She stands with her and takes care of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Jad Hadid make Akanksha Puri uncomfortable? THIS viral Live Feed video leaves netizens in shock [Watch]

Watch the video of Jiya Shankar suffering from a panic attack here:

Jiya Shankar gets shocked by Avinash's behaviour

It seems Avinash, Bebika and Manisha voted against Jiya Shankar. The latter was very shocked by Avinash's decision to nominate her and they also had a showdown in the activity area. Manisha Rani, on the other hand, feels that Jiya has the least contribution inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and hence, even if she leaves, it won't make any big difference. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens aren't surprised as Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Watch the videos of Jiya X Avinash and Manisha from the elimination here:

This guy is worst than anything, he want #JiyaShankar attention 24x7 ? He always bitch about her and #palak ??? get a life rather than Jiya bro, and this Paprika’s jealousy over jiya clearly shown here #JiyaKiJanta #JiyaKiJanta #JiyaKeJabaaz #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/Cf0vCOWUmY — FOR JIYA SHANKAR ❤️ (@infintesoulxxx) June 25, 2023

Jiya Shankar bonded well with Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz initially. However, she started feeling that they don't value her opinion and thoughts so much. Both Falaq and Avinash have categorically denied this. Later, Jiya started bonding with Palak. However, it was short-lived since Palak got eliminated from the show. Jiya was heartbroken since she had actually rekindled her friendship with Palak. Palak and Jiya shared a friendship of about 6 years which went kaput for some reason.

Are you going to vote for Jiya Shankar? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.