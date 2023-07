Bigg Boss is also as much about fashion as it is about the mind games, tasks and manipulation. It looks like Jiya Shankar has raised the bar in Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress who was last seen in the movie Ved has shared some pics on her Instagram handle. She can be seen in a black saree. The outfit has a border full of sequins. Well, the saree has become a topic of discussion. It looks like Jiya Shankar wore a couture saree from the label of Rohit Bal. The Kashmiri designer is known for his choice of fabrics and intricate craftsmanship. The price has left fans shell-shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Urfi Javed SLAMS Manisha Rani for forcibly kissing Abdu Rozik; says, 'This was so uncomfortable...'

The cost of the saree is Rs 5.5 lakh. It has to be one of the costliest outfits ever worn by a contestant on the show. Jiya Shankar had done a photoshoot before she went inside. Take a look at her gorgeous pictures... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri opens up on equation with Mika Singh [Exclusive]

On the show, Jiya Shankar is coming up slowly and steadily. Her friendship with Avinash Sachdev has grabbed eyeballs. Last night, she was seen teasing him on how Jad Hadid and she saw Falaq Naaz looking at Avinash. Jiya Shankar also had an ugly fight with Manisha Rani. She said that Manisha Rani was obstinate and did not listen to her. Jiya said the contestant from Bihar has strong pre-conceived notions about her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 17 Highlights: Manisha Rani cries after being nominated; are Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev headed to being a new 'jodi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw that Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar managed to rekindle their friendship. It seems they blocked one another on social media after a silly fight. Jiya Shankar was last seen on the TV show Pisachini where she was the main female lead. Well, Jiya Shankar has surely made heads turn with this look. Now, we have to see who ups the fashion meter!