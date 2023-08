Bigg Boss OTT 2 has entertained the audience a lot. The show ended but people are still talking about it. The contestants of the show are still trending on social media. Many of the contestants of the show went live recently on Instagram. Elvish Yadav created history by getting the greatest number of views for his live. He broke the record of Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Abhishek Malhan asks solo stans to stop comparisons with Elvish Yadav 'It's always...'

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan also went live yesterday. Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani also went live on Instagram recently. Twitter is also filled with talks about these contestants. Abhishek and Jiya's bond has been the talk of the town. People have been shipping them together.

#AbhiYa became the most favourite. However, a few of them also loved Abhishek and Manisha Rani aka #AbhiSha. There have been fan wars between #AbhiYa and #AbhiSha fans. Netizens also started targeting Jiya and Manisha. Hence, Jiya Shankar has now reacted to this.

Jiya Shankar's tweet

She took to Twitter to pen down a long note about the hate that is coming because of the shipping. She urged fans to stop shipping her with Abhishek.

She wrote, “LOVE for all the fandoms but now this somewhere needs to stop on which fandom is better, who’s is fake and who’s is real. I share a bond with few people from the house and I’ll keep it to that. It doesn’t change anything between us no matter what people may say. #Abhiya thankyou for the love but take a break from this thats bringing in unnecessary hate. We’re better than this and we’re very strong individuals. Jiya doesn’t need to be shipped along with someone for the bond she shares with them , more than who she is as an individual at least not to an extent that love becomes war. Peace out everybody.”

Watch Elvish Yadav’s interview post his win:

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish won the show and Abhishek emerged as the first runner up of the show. Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt were placed fourth and fifth place respectively.