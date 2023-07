Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently ruling the TRP charts. Although controversial in nature, the show has successfully garnered millions of views from the masses with fights between the contestants, drama, and challenging tasks. It is also a platform where we have seen the participants open up about their personal lives. After Aaliya Siddiqui and Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar in a heart-to-heart interaction with fellow contestant and her best friend Abhishek Malhan, has broken her silence about growing up in a household, living with her single mom. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav getting support from Canada based gangster Goldy Brar? Viral shout-out mentions Salman Khan

Jiya Shankar opens up about broken family

It so happened that during the nomination, Jiya Shankar selected contestant Avinash Sachdev's name for eviction which made them be at loggerheads with each other. In a recent conversation with Abhishek Malan, Jiya finally spilled the beans on why she decided to choose Avinash's name. To be precise, it was because she wanted to play the game, aka survive in the BB House for herself.

Jiya Shankar on living without a father

When Abhishek Malan tried to make Jiya Shankar understand that she did the wrong thing by choosing Avinash Sachdev for eviction, a teary-eyed Jiya revealed, "Nobody has lived the life that I've. I don't have a dad and it's not easy to live with a single mom. I've no male in my family, not even a brother. It's just me and my mom." Jiya added that she was affected by some things done by Jad Hadid, more so because he called himself to be Jiya's "father figure" but he was not.

Abhishek Malhan consoles Jiya Shankar

In reply to Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan gave a diplomatic answer. He said that while Jiya had taken the right decision based on her individual preferences, it was wrong from “a friendship point of view.” The YouTuber, who runs a popular channel named Fukra Insaan continued that in a way she betrayed two of her good friends, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, who trusted her. “Your doing this ended everything between you guys,” said Abhishek.

What’s happening in Bigg Boss

Being in the seventh week, all eyes are on Bigg Boss OTT 2, with viewers rooting for their favourite contestants, to win the coveted trophy. In the latest episode, Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi graced the BB House for the promotion of their new web series Kaalkoot. Comedian Bharti Singh also made an appearance later on.