Bigg Boss OTT 2 has ended but the craze for the contestants of the show is never ending. The contestants of the show have not stopped entertaining the fans. They are all partying, going live and entertaining the audience with their social media posts. Elvish Yadav recently went live on his Instagram and created record. He got the highest viewership on Instagram live. 594 K people were watching his live and he broke Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s record of 590 K viewership. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav breaks another record; beats Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

After Elvish, even Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan went live on Instagram. He decided to speak to his fans as he was unable to speak to anyone after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to be on Salman Khan show? Check the latest update

Jiya comments on Abhishek's Instagram live

However, while he went live, Jiya Shankar commented on his live. She wrote, “Aisa nervous ho raha hai jaise mujhe propose karneko bol diya ho.” This left him blushing. Jiya’s comment grabbed everyone’s attention. For the unversed, Jiya and Abhishek shared a good bond on the show. Infact, once Abhishek was also asked to propose Jiya during a task. Also Read - Alia Bhatt gets trolled for reacting to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; netizens say, 'Downfall'

Post that, fans started shipping #AbhiYa on social media. And now, fans have once again started trending #AbhiYa on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “Abhiya dance. After jiya comments on abhishek live WE LOVE ABHIYA.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Elvish Yadav became the first wild card contestant to have won the show. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up and Manisha Rani is the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt secured the fourth and the fifth position respectively.