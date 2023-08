Bigg Boss OTT 2 is the talk of the town. Social media is filled with tweets and posts about the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will take place on August 14. As the show inches towards the finale, the celebrities outside have started showing their support for their favourite contestants. They have been tweeting for their favourite contestants and asking fans to vote for them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav questions Bigg Boss's decision after he loses nomination task to Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt

Karan Kundrra emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. He was one of the most loved players of that season. The actor has now opened up about his favourite from Bigg Boss OTT 2. While speaking to the paparazzi, Karan Kundrra revealed that he liked Elvish Yadav.

Karan Kundrra reveals his favourite

Karan Kundrra was spotted with his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash. Take a look at the video here:

The contestant of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed had entered the house recently. She went inside and gave her opinions on each of the contestants. She also said that she wants to see Elvish as the winner. She also called out Jiya for her fake relationship with Abhishek.

She referred to Jiya as "thali ka baingan," suggesting that Jiya had shifted her loyalties for the sake of a manufactured love angle. She called Pooja Bhatt ‘sweet’. Gauahar Khan had also revealed her favourites from the show.

She said that Pooja Bhatt is her favourite as she has played with dignity and has handled the house very well. Gauahar’s second favourite is Manisha Rani as she has played with her heart.

Yesterday, during the finale nomination task, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt got saved. They also became the finalists after Abhishek Malhan. Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani lost the task yesterday and got nominated.