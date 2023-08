Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been a successful show. Fans have loved the contestants of this season. We also saw history being created this season as it is the first time a wild card contestant has won the show. Yes, Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 by host Salman Khan. Elvish had an amazing journey in the show after her entered as a wild card contestant. He also had gone off-track in between and Salman had bashed him for his behaviour. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani, Prince Narula visit Abhishek Malhan in hospital, see pics

However, Elvish did not step back but apologized for his behaviour many times. Post that, we saw an emotional side of Elvish coming out. Elvish also has a massive fan following on social media. His Youtube videos have been loved by many and he has about 6.25 million followers on Elvish Yadav Vlogs channel. On the other hand, he has about 13.2 million followers on his other Youtube Channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Manisha Rani reacts to Pooja Bhatt's criticism; says 'Har insaan ki samajh...'

All of his fans and even many celebrities are happy with his win. However, it seems Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has something different to say. KRK is known for his criticizing tweets. He has always targeted big celebrities and criticized their movies. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with dad; fans spot locket given by Abhishek Malhan [Watch Video]

KRK targets Elvish Yadav

Now, he has targeted Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He claims that Elvish has earlier abused women in his videos. He also called Bigg Boss a ‘Lukkhon ka show’. For the unversed, KRK has also been a contestant on Bigg Boss season 3.

KRK wrote, “I just came to know yesterday that someone Jhandu Baam @ElvishYadav is also a YouTuber and he has won Lukkhon Ka show OTT Bigg Boss. Then I saw his video, where he is abusing all women. Ab Main Jald Hi Iski Rail banane Wala Hun.” Take a look at his tweet here:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner up of the show while Manisha Rani is the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt secured the fourth and the fifth place respectively.