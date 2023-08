Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt has entered the show in the family epode and is facing a lot of criticism for being extremely touchy with female contestants Manisha Rani, Bebika, and more. The filmmaker's video is going viral, where he is seen touching Manisha Rani's cheeks, rubbing his hand on Bebika's palm, and more, and the viewers are slamming him big time and calling him pervert and other nasty names. Mahesh Bhatt is there too extend his support to daughter Pooja Bhatt, just few days his video went viral where he was seen claiming that he is Alia Bhatt's fan right now hen asked about making a presence in Bigg Boss OTT 2 show and the netizens had labelled him as rude.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt spotted in the city and the papz claim that she is all set t enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to support sister Pooja Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trending Now

It is also speculated that not only Mahesh Bhatt but even Alia Bhatt will be making her entry in the show, and she was also spotted in the city, and it is claimed that she will duly head inside the show to extend her support to her step sister Pooja Bhat and celebrate the success of her latest episode, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.