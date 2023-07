Bigg Boss OTT 2 has grabbed everyone’s attention. As the show inches towards the grand finale, people have been talking about it on social media. In just three weeks, we will get the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The second season of the show has been doing better than the first one. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and make the show a huge hit. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and close friend Bebika Dhurve get into a fight; latter says, 'You always target me'

This year, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid, Palak Purswani, Aaliyah Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naaz, Puneet Superstar are the participants.

Pooja Bhatt has been one of the strongest and most talked about contestants this season. It won't be wrong to say that she is ruling the house and no one in the house opposes Pooja. She has a smart way to play the game and is coming out as a real personality.

Recently, at the premiere of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Mahesh Bhatt spoke to the media. He was asked about his daughter, Pooja Bhatt’s game in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Mahesh Bhatt on Pooja Bhatt’s game

However, Mahesh Bhatt chose to ignore the question. One of the paparazzi asked him, "Pooja acha kehl rahi hai?" Mahesh Bhatt gave a surprising reply. He asked, "Kaun?" The Paps said, "Pooja Bhatt." He then said that for now he is a fan of Alia Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2

Recently, reports suggested that Pooja Bhatt will be leaving Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 midway. She won’t be a part of the show due to medical reasons. However, we are still watching her in the game and she is currently the captain of the house. In the latest episode of the show, she also had a fight with her close friend, Bebika Dhurve.