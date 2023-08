Bigg Boss OTT 2 is pretty close to its finale. All the contestants have done their best to make it to the top. This week is an emotional one as family members of the contestants are entering the house. From Manisha Rani's father, Abhishek Malhan's mother to Jiya Shankar's mother - the contestants are in tears meeting their loved ones after a long time. For Pooja Bhatt, her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house. His stay in the house grabbed a lot of attention as he spoke about a lot of things including Alia Bhatt. Also Read - After dissing A listers, Kangana Ranaut asks to be cast with THIS actor in an action film to

Here's what Mahesh Bhatt said about Alia Bhatt and Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mahesh Bhatt was asked about Alia Bhatt and he stated that she watches Bigg Boss OTT 2 quite religiously. He also said that Alia Bhatt asked him to talk to her once before he enters the house so that she could brief him about all the contestants of the show. He mentioned that she watches the show without fail.

Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia Bhatt watches the Bigg Boss OTT show religiously, "Before entering the house Alia told me to have a word with her so she could brief me about all the contestants. She has been watching the show without fail."#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

Mahesh Bhatt also shared that it was Pooja Bhatt who became the backbone of the house during tough times. The filmmaker said that Pooja Bhatt took up modeling and auditioned for numerous ads. This helped them to run the house in difficult times. Mahesh Bhatt then also praised Elvish Yadav and said that he felt quite touched when he saw him crying on the national television.

Pooja Bhatt ran our house in my struggling days, says father Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt shared a heartwarming and inspiring tale of how his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, played a significant role in supporting the family during those challenging times. He revealed that during his… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

Mahesh Bhatt is trending on Twitter ever since he entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. A lot of netizens are raising questions over his behaviour. After Mahesh Bhatt, Elvish Yadav's father entered the house and it was one emotional reunion.