Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going great guns. Yesterday, we saw that Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur came inside the house for a concert. Manisha Rani also did a romantic dance with Tony Kakkar. He has offered her a music video. The chemistry between the two was palpable. Tony Kakkar literally treated her like a princess. Fans were happy to see his humility and how warm he was with her. It seems the moments between the two did not miss the notice of the Kakkar family. Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh has put up a story addressing Manisha Rani as Bhabhi. Tony Kakkar who is now almost touching 40 said he is on the look out for a girl. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale: Salman Khan, Elvish Yadav, Jiya Shankar; a look at accusations hurled on the show's members

Rohanpreet Singh said it looks like the perfect girl is finally here. We do not know what that means. Neha Kakkar has also started following Manisha Rani on her Instagram page. The whole Kakkar clan loves the girl from Bihar. She has given maximum content on the show in a lively manner. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to promote Jawan on Salman Khan show?

Rohanpreet Singh is the husband of Neha Kakkar. They tied the knot in 2020. There is a difference of eight years between the two. In between, fans speculated if everything was okay as he was not seen at her birthday bash. Last night, many fans trended Tonisha seeing how good Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani looked together.

It is rumoured that Tony Kakkar was briefly in a relationship with Nikki Tamboli. But he denied the news. He is very much single now. The Kakkar family seems to love Manisha Rani as a contestant.