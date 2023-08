Bigg Boss OTT 2 is heading towards the Grand Finale. It will happen on Monday and it will be telecast at night. Singers Asees Kaur and Tony Kakkar came inside the house to deliver a musical night for the audience and contestants. It was similar to what we saw during Bigg Boss 16 where Ikka and Seedhe Maut performed with rapper MC Stan. Manisha Rani wore a purple lehenge for the performance. Fans are gaga seeing the chemistry of the two. They loved the humility and sweetness with which Tony Kakkar treated Manisha Rani. They are trending Tonisha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to emerge as winner? Here’s why Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani may NOT make the cut

It seems Manisha Rani performed to perfection. Many saw chemistry in the few minutes for performance. The energy brought by Manisha Rani on the stage was also admirable. Take a look at tweets shipping the two...

I am a hardcore Abhisha shipper but after this I am so tempted to ship #Tonisha — Asheee (@Asheee18192169) August 13, 2023

She gave princess treatment to #ManishaRani won my heart #Tonisha #bbott and Their dance together is the highlight of the whole concert #TonyKakkar — samreen usman (@SamreenU48831) August 13, 2023

It clearly seems from #ManishaRani excitement and her eyes how big fan she is of @TonyKakkar fan movement ho Gaya #Tonisha #abhisha #elvisha — samreen usman (@SamreenU48831) August 13, 2023

Manisha Rani who is from Bihar has been liked immensely. Her flirting with Jad Hadid, friendship with Abhishek Malhan, romance with Elvish Yadav and spat with Pooja Bhatt have got people's attention. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve have fought with a lot too. She is a content creator from Bihar. Akshara Singh who was in Bigg Boss OTT season one supported her bestie.