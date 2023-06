Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun in full swing, and it looks like this year's queen of entertainment is going to be this girl called Manisha Rani, as her vibe is super attractive and she has grabbed a lot of attention with her antics. Manisha has been vocal about finding love, and being the person who carries her heart on her sleeves, she was seen flirting with Dubai-based Jad Hadid, who is trying his luck in the entertainment industry. He is right now the most good-looking male in the house, and leaving no single opportunity, Manisha has stated flirting with him, as you can see in the promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fukra Insaan and Puneet Superstar grab maximum attention on social media [Read Tweets]

The promo shows Manisha Rani flirting with Jad, where he offers her tea and she says she would like to have him, and later she kisses him and declares her love for him. While many other contestants cheer for her, there was one person who had an extremely real reaction to it, and that was . Yes, the 90s diva too has appeared in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and she seemed to be extremely disinterested in what was happening and even smirked. Also Read - Salman Khan reveals the real reason why most people think he is a 'sadu' who is 'always in an angry mood' [Watch]

Watch the video of Manisha Rani flirting with Jad Hadid in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Trending Now

Manisha Rani is hilarious, and there are many instances that prove that she will stay in the house for a long time. For example, Manisha had no clue about Pooja Bhatt being Alia Bhatt's elder sister, and she was seen asking her if Alia had invited her for the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, and later she learned about Pooja being Alia's half sister, while the entire cover story was shilarouous and how.

Manisha Rani is named as one piece, as every person has a unique name, and she is literally living her name. There is indeed no one like her in the house, many are already comparing her with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.