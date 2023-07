Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become everyone’s favourite. The second season of the show is doing much better than the first one. People have been talking about the show and its contestants on social media. The finale of the show is just three weeks away and the housemates are doing everything to be noticed. Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid are in the house now. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt decides to quit Salman Khan's show?

Yesterday, we saw an ugly fight between Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve. Bigg Boss had given the contestants a task of Angel Vs Devil. Bebika, Jiya, Elvish and Aashika were the devils, Abhishek, Manisha, Avinash and Jad were the angels. As per the task rules, the angels were supposed to be nice and always smiling. They cannot get angry or cry. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz shares her excitement for brother Sheezan Khan's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey [Exclusive]

The devils have to be rude and make sure that the angels get angry or cry. In the task, Bebika and Manisha’s argument crossed the line and they also got into a physical fight. Manisha accused Bebika of pushing her badly. Abhishek and Elvish also supported Manisha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani tells Abhishek Malhan that she's cool if he falls in love with Jiya Shankar

Abhishek aka Fukra Insaan also argued with Bebika. The fight went so low that the ladies also involved each other’s families. Abhishek also argued with Jiya, Pooja and others for not objecting to Bebika. However, Pooja told him that Bigg Boss would take the decision.

After this fight, we also saw Manisha Rani crying. Her fans are disappointed with Bebika’s rude behaviour. They have trolled Bebika and called her ‘badtameez’ for physically abusing Manisha. They have shared a lot of videos of Bebika pushing Manisha.

Clearly fans are not happy with Bigg Boss not taking any action against Bebika.