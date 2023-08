Bigg Boss OTT 2 is still ruling heart. It has been two days since the show ended but the craze for the show has not stopped. Elvish Yadav won the show and became the first wild card contestant to hold the trophy. He has a massive fan following and is still one of the top trends on social media. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Manisha Rani reacts to Pooja Bhatt's criticism; says 'Har insaan ki samajh...'

Manisha Rani secured third place while Bebika got the fourth place. Pooja Bhatt finished off with the fifth rank. Abhishek Malhan was hospitalized just before the finale. His health was not good and even post the show ended, he was taken back to the hospital. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani visits Siddhivinayak Temple with dad; fans spot locket given by Abhishek Malhan [Watch Video]

Manisha Rani and Prince Narula meet Abhishek

Fukra Insaan is still in the hospital and his best friend from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani made sure that she sees him. She went to the hospital to meet Abhishek and hugged him tightly. A lot of their pictures and videos have gone viral on social media and fans cannot stop rooting for #AbhiSha. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive: Bebika Dhurve was hurt with Manisha Rani's behaviour towards her; says, 'Mujhe dhikkaar rahi thi vo'

Another picture has gone viral where Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula is seen with Abhishek at the hospital. Prince too visited the hospital to know about Abhishek’s health.

Manisha and Prince took to social media to share Abhishek’s health update. Prince revealed that he is doing well now while Manisha wished him the best. Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Abhishek was also good friends with Elvish Yadav. However, he had said that he could not see a wild card as the winner of the show. Elvish was hurt a bit but that did not affect their friendship.

But many fans and celebrities did not like Abhishek’s behaviour and felt that he was a bit over-confident about his journey in the show.

Grand Finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Former contestants like Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Jad Hadid and others were present for the finale. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday also attended the finale to promote Dream Girl 2.