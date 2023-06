Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani has managed to grab the eyeballs of the viewers with her antics and her closeness with Dubai-based personality Jad Hadid. The viewers are sure that they will both become the first lovebirds of the house as she has started flirting and playing around with him. Manisha, who admits to carrying her heart in her hand, spoke exclusively to BollywoodLife before entering Salman Khan's show, where she admitted that she is a hopelessly romantic individual and might fall in love immediately, while later she even added that she is that person who falls in love quickly and even moves on and gets over it quickly. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 3 highlights: Jad Hadid's wild thoughts about Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhurve targeted by contestants and more

When we asked Manisha Rani if this is her plan to survive in the house, she said, I will never create a fake love angle to stay in the house; I am an entertainer and I don't need a man for my survival in the house, but yes, I am single, and I have heard there are good-looking boys coming in the house, and I may fall for someone, but that will be real and not for the cameras. When probed about the fact that it is not possible to fall in love so quickly, especially in the Bigg Boss house, she exclaimed, "Why not? Like I said, I am a romantic person, and it is easy for me to fall in love if I find a nice person, but let's see if I find someone good; I really need a boyfriend".

If #ManishaRani continues to entertain, she is going to rule this season! Hope she doesn't distract from the route of entertainment.pic.twitter.com/8jdk5O2sGf — ???????®️? (@R_zeeshan1) June 20, 2023

#ManishaRani is so sweet and mature yaar.... She always been sweet to jad nor did anything bad to him but jad misunderstood her still she doesn't want him to feel bad for nominating her. She's so pure hearted man ❤️#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2pic.twitter.com/BFd10v7M2c — ☘︎ (@qualiteatweetz) June 20, 2023

Manisha Rani is quite an entertainer in Bigg Boss OTT 2, and she even left superstar host Salman Khan speechless when she entered the stage to make an entry in the house. And now slow and steady romantic moves with Jada Pinkett Smith have become the hottest topic in the house. It will be interesting to see if Manisha and Jad Hadid's love story will bloom in the house or it will end it soon?