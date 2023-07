Bigg Boss OTT 2 is grabbing a lot of attention, and the makers have even extended the show for two weeks after seeing the increasing popularity around the show and the contestants in the house. In the latest promo of the show, we see Manisha Rani and Bebika going on a special dinner date where they share their feelings about Avinash Sachdev and call him names. Manisha Rani and both Bebika target Avinash, and the Bihari girl calls him the biggest liar. The other contestants are watching them speak, including Avinash. Manisha says, "Avinash Sachdev naam hai khaali Lekin bolta Sabse zyaada Jhooti wahi hai". Bebika says Avinash Kaari is a viprit buddhi. Meanwhile, Avinash enjoys the show with popcorn. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Avinash Sachdev-Abhishek Malhaan FIGHT in front of Salman Khan; latter calls Fukra Insaan 'over smart' [WATCH]

Manisha Rani is slowly becoming people's favourite in the house, in this weekend ka vaar she was seen being praised by Salman Khan as well for standing up against all the odds. Manisha Rani also become the highlight of the weekend ka vaar with her antic dance stint along with Cyrus Broacha who is extremely depressed in the house and wants to leave as he cannot deal with the instability in the house and the inmates.

Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malkan too are seen spending time with each other and letting their bygones be bygones, where they too both sit together and say, Let's not talk about others, let's talk about each other, where Fukra Abhishek speaks about missing his family and loved ones after seeing Falak Naaz with his family, to which Pooja gets emotional and says that today is the first time she missed her father, Mahesh Bhatt.