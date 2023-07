Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rahi is trending on Twitter after her video from the show went viral after she told Abhishek Malhaan, aka Fukra Insaan, to fall in love with Jiya Shankar if he was comfortable with her. Jiya has been expressing her feelings for Abhishek, and it looks like even he likes her, as he was strongly supporting the actress despite her fight with Elvish Yadav after the soap water incident. Manisha Rani also has a liking for Abhishek, and it is extremely visible, but after seeing him have a likeness for Jiya, she asked him to go ahead with the actress, and this is winning her fans hearts. Manisha Rani was seen sitting alone having a quiet time, and her fans sympathise with the girl and say that this show tests your patience and breaks you. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Shiv Thakare slams Jiya Shankar for giving Elvish Yadav surf water to drink; says, 'Don't forget humanity in playing a game' [Watch Video]

This show really tests you inside out. #ManishaRani such a fun loving girl and what they all have made her. Her journey is getting tougher each day. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/hFwdrJHgfe — Khabri ? (@real_khabri_1) July 24, 2023

Seems like creatives are putting in major efforts to uplift Jiya Shankar's game in the show by shipping her with Abhishek Malhan. They're trying to positioning her in Top 3 or even the winner! Portraying her as confused, bechari and move to gain sympathy from fans. BE ALERT!… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 24, 2023

All the stars in the sky are not as bright as you are #ManishaRani its Called Mental torture,

Stay Strong ? —-Rona Aa Gaya Yaar , Ladki Bohat Achhi Hai Bebika ki Mom dad ko Sorry Bol Diya —— ??#ElvishYadav #ElvishArmy #BigBossOTT2 #ElvishIsTheBoss pic.twitter.com/LVj2fCdjr7 — Elvish Admirer (@Sidharth__Am22) July 24, 2023

True friends like Abhishek Malhan are a rare gem ?! He's always there to stand up for Manisha and today, he fearlessly shut down the devil Bebika during the task. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/M3YBbuljQA — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 24, 2023

Also, Manisha is evicted this week, and the fans are extremely worried that she might get evicted this week. Aashika Bhatia is also evicted, along with Manisha Rani. Salman Khan also expressed his likeness for Manisha and called her the best player in the house.