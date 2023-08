Bigg Boss OTT 2’s finale is just few days away. The show has been quite popular and is getting good reviews. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT turned out to be more successful than the first season. Currently, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt are inside the house. They are the top five finalist of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Pooja Bhatt using the phone in the house? Here's the truth

Jiya Shankar got eliminated from the house yesterday. A lot of close bonds were formed inside the house this season. Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wild card contestant and has become everyone’s favourite. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Gautam Gulati reveals who he is supporting – Abhishek Malhan or Elvish Yadav? Find Out

He has formed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. However, Manisha had recently confessed that she really liked Elvish. She also confessed her feelings to him. During the family week, Elvish’s father expressed his displeasure over Manisha’s fondness towards his son. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's monologue on why he deserves to win over Elvish Yadav draws attention - do you agree? WATCH

Elvish also made Manisha understand that sometimes this gets boring and also it does not look good. However, Manisha goes on flirting and telling Elvish that she likes him. Now, Manisha’s father has reacted to her liking towards Elvish.

Manisha's father on her bond with Elvish

Speaking to Etimes, Manisha’s father said that it is all fun and should not be taken seriously. He said that Manisha is just teasing Elvish. He added that it is not possible that she will fall in love with Elvish. He added that falling in love is not possible like this.

Manisha’s father also shared that Manisha has been a naughty kid since childhood and whatever the audience is getting to see on-screen is the real Manisha. He also praised his daughter and said that she will win your hearts with her humourous side and emotions.

He also mentioned that Manisha’s mother passed away when she was young but she decided to follow her dreams and move forward.